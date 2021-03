LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1s Rumored To Release

There are rumors that a three-way collab between Travis Scott, Fragment, and Air Jordans is on the way.

Leaked photos of the shoes have been revealed on Twitter. They are blue, white, and black and look like a blend of Scott and Fragment’s collabs from 2014 and 2019.

Travis was spotted wearing the shoes, but the paps who took the pic didn’t get a clear shot of them.

What is the most you’ve ever spent on shoes?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: