Shonda Rhimes Killed Off Another Character On Grey’s Anatomy

Spoiler Alert!

It’s happened again: Grey’s Anatomy has killed off another character.

During the mid-season premiere, fans said goodbye to Dr. Andrew DeLuca.

The character was stabbed while pursuing a sex trafficker.

One of the Grey’s Anatomy screenwriters posted a message about the decision.

She wrote, “Giacomo remains a member of our family not just in perpetuity but for more of this season. You will see him again. As actor and as director.”

Source

Warning: Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers below. We may truly never get over the events of this week’s Grey’s Anatomy episode. Shocking literally everyone during the crossover season 17 midseason premiere of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, fans had to say goodbye to one of the most beloved doctors on the show, Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).

