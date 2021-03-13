Shonda Rhimes Killed Off Another Character On Grey’s Anatomy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Spoiler Alert!

It’s happened again: Grey’s Anatomy has killed off another character.

During the mid-season premiere, fans said goodbye to Dr. Andrew DeLuca.

The character was stabbed while pursuing a sex trafficker.

One of the Grey’s Anatomy screenwriters posted a message about the decision.

She wrote, “Giacomo remains a member of our family not just in perpetuity but for more of this season. You will see him again. As actor and as director.”

Giacomo remains a member of our family not just in perpetuity but for more of this season. You will see him again. As actor and as director.

