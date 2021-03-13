Daylight Savings Time Starts On Sunday at 2am

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We all dread it, but there’s no avoiding it. Daylight Savings Time starts on Sunday.

It will take into effect Sunday, March 14 at 2:00 a.m for most of the U.S.

Standard time will go back to normal on November 7th.

Get ready to set your clocks forward one hour, Hamiltonians.

Along with most of the country, Hamilton residents will need to “spring forward” for daylight time on March 14 at 2 a.m.

The Hamilton Fire Department is also asking residents to test, check and change their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

“In order for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to do their jobs and save lives, they need to work,” said Chief David Cunliffe of the Hamilton Fire Department.

“When the clocks change this weekend, remember to install new batteries in all alarms to protect yourself and your family.”

