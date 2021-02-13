Lil Uzi Explain Why He Got His Diamond Implanted

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lil Uzi chatted with Fat Joe on IG Live and explained his $24 million diamond in his forehead.

He said it was suppose to be a ring but that was a ‘dumb’ idea. He said the person who placed the diamond in his forehead did not want to do it, they tried to talk Uzi out of it.

What is dumber, $24 million diamond SURGICALLY IMPLANTED IN YOUR forehead OR $24 million diamond on a ring you could possibly lose?

Lil Uzi Vert says he was going to wear the $24 million pink diamond on a ring before deciding to get it implanted on his forehead.

