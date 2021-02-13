CLOSE
Lil Uzi Explain Why He Got His Diamond Implanted

Lil Uzi Vert

Source: Atlantic Records

Lil Uzi chatted with Fat Joe on IG Live and explained his $24 million diamond in his forehead.

He said it was suppose to be a ring but that was a ‘dumb’ idea. He said the person who placed the diamond in his forehead did not want to do it, they tried to talk Uzi out of it.

What is dumber, $24 million diamond SURGICALLY IMPLANTED IN YOUR forehead OR $24 million diamond on a ring you could possibly lose?

Lil Uzi Vert says he was going to wear the $24 million pink diamond on a ring before deciding to get it implanted on his forehead.

Lil Uzi Vert is unlike any other entity on this planet. The 26-year-old Philadelphia rap artist is special. With a bunch of hit records and albums in his catalog, the superstar force has proven to the world that his behavior is as unpredictable as his punchlines. That much was clearer than ever before when he debuted his brand new forehead piercing last week.

 

Source

