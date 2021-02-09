Kodak Black Offers To Pay The Tuition For The Kids Of FBI Agents Killed In Florida

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kodak Black has been a free man only a couple weeks and is already giving back to the people. He has promised to take care of some kids who lost their parents due to gun violence in his home state.

As spotted Complex the Pompano Beach, Florida native is giving back to two families who suffered a horrifying loss. Earlier this month FBI special agent Daniel Alfin and special agent Laura Schwartzenberger were killed while executing a federal search warrant in Sunrise, Florida in relation to an investigation regarding crimes against children. Additionally three other agents were shot and wounded; two suffered injuries requiring hospital care, but both are now in stable condition. The third injured agent did not require hospitalization.

“We mourn the tragic loss of two of our FBI colleagues who were killed today in the line of duty,” said Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson in a statement. “Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones and with their three colleagues who were shot in today’s devastating events. On this dark day, we pay tribute to the brave men and women of the FBI who put their lives on the line every day in support of our mission. We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice made by these special agents.”

Apparently the man now known as Bill Khan Kapri got wind of the tragedy and has agreed to step up in the name of the fallen lawmen. According to TMZ the “Tunnel Vision” rapper got in contact, through his lawyer Bradford Cohen, with the Miami FBI division and offered to pay the tuition of their respective children. In the letter he stated he “knows what it’s like to lose loved ones and grow up in a single-parent home”.

Daniel Alfin leaves behind a three-year-old while Schwartzenberger leaves behind a four-year-old and a nine-year-old. At this time it has yet to be confirmed if either family has accepted Kodak’s offer.

