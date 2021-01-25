South Carolina Rapper 18veno Shot & Killed

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

2020 was a year when rappers across the board were targeted by thieves, police and even killers, and it seems like 2021 will be continuing the trend as already the life of another young up-and-coming rapper has been cut short.

According to Pitchfork South Carolina rapper 18veno was shot last night and pronounced dead by the York County Coroner’s Office in South Carolina. 18veno was only 19-years-old.

The past year was a pivotal one in 18veno’s career; in 2020 he dropped the five-track R4z EP, as well as his debut project Pablo, both of which were issued by the South Carolina label BoyMeetSpace.

18veno often worked with artists native to South Carolina; Pablo includes a feature from fellow South Carolinian artist PG RA on “Cops & Robbers,” and his frequent collaborators jetsonmade and Neeko Baby both hail from his home state. “I still don’t think we have the respect we need,” he said of South Carolina artists in an interview with Lyrical Lemonade last summer. “We ain’t on like we’re supposed to be, yet. It’s up to us at this point—it’s up to the artists that SC has right now. I wanna be one of the ones that helps put us on at a worldwide level.”

In the past year Hip-Hop has seen it’s young artists like Pop Smoke, Mo3, and King Von fall victim to senseless gun violence. Hopefully this trend subsides because it’s just getting ridiculous at this point.

Rest in power, 18veno.

