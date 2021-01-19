George Floyd’s Family Has a New Home Courtesy of Kyrie Irving, According to Stephen Jackson

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Former pro baller player Stephen Jackson, who was a longtime friend of the late George Floyd, has consistently promised to be his “brother’s keeper and take care of [Floyd’s] daughter, make sure that her next days are her best days.”

On his fellow NBA retiree’s podcast “The Rematch,” Jackson spoke with host Etan Thomas about how some famous friends have also pitched in and showered Floyd’s daughter Gianna and her mother, Roxie Washington, with gifts and kindness.

“I have a lot of my friends [helping]. Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes Benz. Barbara Streisand gave them stock in Disney. So I think God has definitely blessed her and right now she’s doing the best she’s ever done. She’s happy. We’re just waiting for all this trial stuff to get out of the way so she doesn’t have to keep reliving the situation and she can go about living her life.”

Although the Brooklyn Nets guard himself has not spoken on the subject, The Undefeated’s Marc Spears verified that Irving donated the money needed for the home about five or six months ago.

Kyrie has consistently been active when it comes to matters of social justice. Last year he was a producer on the television special “#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor,” and he also pledged $1.5 million to his KAI Empowerment Initiative to support WNBA players decided to sit out the 2020 season. “Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health, or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions.”

However, for all his good deeds, Irving’s found himself in some hot water lately, too. Last week he took some time away from the team, citing “personal reasons” but further explanation from him or the Nets was otherwise vague. Video later surfaced of him at his sister’s birthday party and in violation of coronavirus protocols. His poor judgment led to him getting roasted on Twitter, but a bruised ego would become the least of his problems. For his troubles, the NBA fined Irving $50,000 for violating their health protocols, and he had to forfeit over $800,000 for the games missed during his quarantine.

Hopefully, this expensive lesson means NBA fans will get to see Kyrie spend more time on the hardwood and return to action soon, playing alongside buddy Kevin Durant and their new teammate “The Beard”, James Harden. Nets head coach Steve Nash didn’t seem worried that Irving would pick up where he left off and fit right in. “He’s a brilliant basketball player. When he comes back, I’m sure it won’t take him long to be himself.“

George Floyd’s Family Has a New Home Courtesy of Kyrie Irving, According to Stephen Jackson was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: