Get Your 90’s Fix With This Dope Retro Bucket Hat From Starr Of The Show

The 90’s era birthed some of the dopest fashion trends known to man. From door knocker earrings and choker necklaces to baggy jeans and combat boots, the looks from that time period were a complete vibe. Among the many style moments that the 90’s gave us, my favorite trend is the bucket hat. There’s a certain amount of swagger needed to pull this look off.

Street wear brand Starr of the Show paid homage to the trend with their Classic Red Bucket Hat. Available in red, black, and denim, the classic bucket hat can be worn by both men and women. What I love most about this design is the soft leather and the star designs around the inner brim. Go for a clean, sleek look with the brim down or flip it up and show off the subtle designs.

Cosigning the bucket hat trend is Teyana Taylor. The singer, dancer, choreographer, director, and fashion designer has made her infatuation with the 90’s era known. She frequently defaults to bucket hats to pull her stylish looks together.

Another person to show love to the trend is Karrueche Tran. While promoting her new jewelry line, the model and actress gave 90’s vibes in a bucket hat along with her retro accessories.

If you’re trying to ride the bucket hat wave, then you’ll want to shop yours from Starr of the Show. The brand is offering 21% off all purchases using code STSNY2021. Get this, this sale will last all year long! That’s right, from 1/1/2021 to 12/31/2021 you can get 21% your bucket hat, as well as the other items in their online store.

