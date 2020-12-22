Happy Birthday, DaBaby! 29 Years of BDE Given to Us By The Rap Sensation

Just after a lit weekend with artist girlfriend DaniLeigh for her birthday, DaBaby celebrates his 29th birthday with a brand new Mercedes featuring top of the line hydraulics, a laundry list of accomplishments and gratitude for it all. We put together a few of DaBaby’s BDE moments to celebrate.

Very big dick energy going on right there with Da Baby and I’m here for all of it. 😌 pic.twitter.com/eT58mRVaMy — Gemstone Queenpin 📿 💕 (@Octavia_Simone1) December 22, 2019

We also aren’t going to act like black women just reduce Da Baby to sex. His “Big Dick Energy” days began with us stanning him for loving & welcoming his fans, his light hearted thug persona & his fatherhood. We loved his black boy joy THEN were like damn he is fine af tho 🤣 — • Lissah • (@iamthecreatress) December 22, 2019

The rap superstar announced plans of retirement from rap in 5 years while he works toward creating success for other superstars. Just yesterday (Dec. 21), he debuted a music video for up and coming Charlotte artist Wisdom, which has already accumulated over 200,000 views on YouTube. The animated video directed by the birthday king himself is reminiscent of the strong visuals DaBaby consistently gave fans on his journey to the top.

Now at 29 years old, DaBaby celebrates his accolades in a major way. He sings happy birthday to himself as he bypasses five luxurious cars before landing on his latest gift. It’s well deserved as the rapper was recently acknowledged as “Da Champ” on the cover of XXL magazine, a BIG player on Billboard’s “The No. 1s Issue” alongside Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish, and listed at number 7 on Bilboard’s Top Artists of 2020.

DaBaby can also add 4x Grammy nominated to his credits as he’s up for Grammys in four huge categories: Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Song.

Aside from being an accomplished artist, hands on creative and owner of his own imprint label Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, DaBaby is an influential leader in his community lending a hand in the this year’s essential Election season. He partnered with a local voter campaign in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina to provide free rides to the polls. The rap star pulled up to 10 poll locations himself to support the campaign efforts and surprise fans.

What we love most about the young artist is the love he shares with his two beautiful children. DaBaby certainly doesn’t play about his daughters. He affectionally captions this video of him fixing his daughter’s hair on a private jet, “can’t wait till my daughters introduce me to their “boyfriends” so I can beat em up & shoot at em.” Do not play with DaBaby and his daughters. He is not one of them.

All of these moments throughout the year symbolize the true BDE DaBaby embodies each day. The energy is so powerful fans feel it over the Internet and through his music. DaBaby, the loving father, successful businessman, and community leader deserves all of his flowers today. It helps that he’s also really nice to look at, and DaniLeigh seems pleased so may these two continue to enjoy their swanky Sagittarius birthday celebration.

Happy Birthday, DaBaby!

Happy Birthday, DaBaby!

