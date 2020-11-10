Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jeezy Reached Out To Gucci Mane For Verzuz

Jeezy Reached Out To Gucci Mane For Verzuz

Trap fans around the country are gearing up to watch the Season 2 of #VerzuzTV premiere with Jeezy and T.I in two weeks, but we now know we almost got the ultimate trap king match-up we wanted! Jeezy recently revealed in an interview with The Breakfast Club, that he did actually reach out to Gucci, but he respectfully declined.

“When I even got the call about Verzuz, I got the call from Swizz. I was like, ‘Yo, Swizz, I really, you know, if I do it. It’s only one person I’ll do it with.’ And he was like, ‘Who?’ I was like, ‘Gucci, reach out to him. Let me know what’s up,’” explained Jeezy. He continued: “Yeah, I did that. I reached out. Swizz hit back, said he respectfully declines. Cool, done. Kept it moving. I was going to do it for the culture. We could have did it for the culture. I hung up the phone, ten minutes later, that’s when I seen my brother video calling me out.”

His brother was in the KING OF THE SOUTH, T.I who is currently putting his best playlist of hits together for the November 19th match up. If you are familiar with Jeezy and Gucci’s former relationship, this news might catch you by surprise. Gucci mane has made it clear he would only do Verzuz if he was paid $1 Million Dollars and since all artist featured, do the online gig for FREE–that’ll never happen.

Stop asking me about doing a @verzuzonline battle unless they got a million dollars they scared of Wop. #GuccimaneVsWhoever 💨💨 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) October 29, 2020

Congratulations to Miss Mississippi Asya Danielle Branch,

who is now the new Miss USA!

She was crowned with the prestigious title Monday night (Nov. 9th) The 22-year-old made history when she became the first black Miss Mississippi. She was also the first Miss Mississippi to win Miss USA. GET INTO ALL OF THIS BLACK GIRL MAGIC!

