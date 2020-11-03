If this was you GO BACK to your polling place!!
This is why knowing your rights when it comes to voting and going to the polls. You can not wear Joe Biden, Donald Trump or any other person on the ballot for elections gear, however you can wear, black, women and all lives matter clothing because ‘live matter’ is not political campaign. But it is being reported that people this morning turned up to the polls sporting these messages this morning and were asked to move away.
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections director Tony Perlatti said the Board of Elections is looking into reports of people who are wearing Black Lives Matter, Women Lives Matter and All Lives Matter shirts being asked to move from polling places. Read More
Live Updates: Election Day Voter Suppression Reports Pour In As America Casts Ballots In Record Numbers
Live Updates: Election Day Voter Suppression Reports Pour In As America Casts Ballots In Record Numbers
1.1 of 13
2.2 of 13
3.3 of 13
4.4 of 13
5.5 of 13
6.6 of 13
7.7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9.9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11.11 of 13
12.12 of 13
13.13 of 13
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- VIDEO: Ohio Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Polling Location, Still Votes
- How To Make Sure Your Mailed Ballot Gets Counted
- Travis Scott Deletes IG To Focus On Family
- Drake Breaks Another Billboard Record
- People Wearing BLM Shirts Being Asked To Move From Polling Places!?
- Take Care: Drake Recovering From Knee Surgery
- Glitch Shuts Down All Voting Machines In Spalding County, GA
- Soap & Glory’s New “Uplifting” Body Care Line Boost Dry Skin And Dreary Moods
- Cincinnati: Hamilton Co. To Receive $1.7M Grant To Combat Crime
- Black Women Are Running For Office in Historic Numbers. These Are The Races You Should Watch
People Wearing BLM Shirts Being Asked To Move From Polling Places!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com