OwnCincy’s Free Homeownership Fair Is Happening This Saturday

The fair runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 27 at the Cintas Center on Xavier’s campus. Breakfast and lunch are included at no cost. Free parking is available, and they’re even offering free childcare for kids ages one to twelve so parents can focus.

Special Guests You Won’t Want to Miss

Caesar from Black Ink is coming through to share his story and some real talk about building wealth. Lil Scrappy from Love & Hip Hop will also be there. Having both of them on hand should make the day feel more fun and relatable while still keeping the focus on homeownership.

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What You’ll Learn

You’ll get straight answers on how to actually buy a home. There will be sessions on finding grants and financial help, fixing your credit, and understanding loans. They’re also showing real Cincinnati homes with price tags and example monthly payments so everything feels less confusing.

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

Why This Event Actually Matters

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A lot of families in Cincinnati have been shut out of homeownership for years. OwnCincy is trying to change that by giving people the tools and information they need. Whether you’re just starting to think about buying or you’ve been stuck on the fence, this event is designed to help.

Family-Friendly Perks

The free childcare is a big deal for parents who want to attend without worrying about the kids. You don’t have to stay the whole time if something comes up, but staying for most of the day will give you the best experience.

How to Register

It’s completely free to attend, but space is limited. Head over to owncincy.org and sign up while there’s still room. It’s open to anyone in the Cincinnati area who’s serious about taking that next step toward homeownership.

This Saturday could be the day everything starts to click. If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, this is worth showing up for.