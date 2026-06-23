Dublin Police Department Fires DubBot After No Results

A police department in Dublin, Ohio has fired its police safety robot. The robot was named DubBot. It did not lead to any arrests. It produced no cases. Officials issued no tickets from its patrols. The decision came after ten months of service. The program ended on May twelfth of this year.

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The Start of the Experiment

DubBot started its job in July twenty twenty five. It patrolled the Rock Cress Parking Garage. City leaders wanted to test robotic assistance. They aimed to improve public safety. A pilot program was approved. It was supposed to last two years. Plans included a second similar robot.

DubBot’s Advanced Capabilities

The robot came from Knightscope. It was their K five model. DubBot stood five feet tall. It weighed four hundred pounds. Special features helped its work. It had three hundred sixty degree cameras. Live video went to police. Two way audio allowed talks. An emergency call button helped people. It connected directly to dispatchers.

Poor Performance Leads to Firing

DubBot worked for nearly ten months. Results were disappointing. The robot made zero arrests. No tickets were written. No criminal cases started from its presence. It identified no incidents for officers. Officials determined it did not meet goals. They retired the unit early. DubBot returned to its manufacturer.

The Cost to Taxpayers

The pilot cost the city money. Spending reached one hundred twenty eight thousand dollars. A refund of sixty thousand dollars came later. Net expense was sixty seven thousand dollars. Original plans were more expensive. They involved two robots over two years. Only one robot saw action.

Statements from City Leaders

Police spokesperson Robyn Gray addressed the end. The city always seeks better technology. Tools must enhance safety for residents. They must improve service delivery too. New security features were added at the garage. These include entrance and exit gates. Mirrors were installed as well.

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What Comes Next for Dublin Police

The robot experiment is over. Other technologies remain in use. Self-piloting drones assist operations. License plate reading cameras are active. Body-worn cameras help officers. Dash cameras record in cruisers. The city evaluates all options carefully. Lessons from DubBot will guide future choices.