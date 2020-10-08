Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Nearly three months after a July incident where Megan The Stallion was shot twice in her feet, Tory Lanez has been charged with felony assault in the matter.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Thursday (October 8), hitting the Canadian artist with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm — personal use of a firearm — and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The D.A. had been mulling charges for weeks in regards to the case and the charges come two weeks after Tory released his DAYSTAR album, primarily discussing the shooting and proclaiming his innocence. In July, the “Say It” artist had only been charged with possession of a firearm after he, Megan and two others were pulled over in Hollywood. Prosecutors are zeroing in on Tory as the alleged triggerman. Megan has publicly named Tory as the alleged shooter.

Tory has since returned to the public arena after the alleged shooting, fighting more with other male rappers who have disparaged his recent album than defending himself in the shooting. He’s due back in court on October 13. If convicted on the charges, Tory faces up to 22 years in prison for the assault charges.

