After more than a decade of wedded bliss, 2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke seems to be on the cusp of being a single man once again, and the worst part is he never saw it coming.

According to Page Six the 90’s Hip-Hop legend was “blindsided” when his wife, Kristin Thompson, decided to file for divorce after 12 years of marriage. Interestingly enough the decision to separate left the “Doo Doo Brown” rapper speechless as he held his vows sacred and never intended to jump the broom only to eventually throw it all away.

Luke said in a statement that Kristin Thompson filed for a split on July 17. “It’s mind-boggling, hurtful, and a total surprise. I never intended to get married to get divorced,” he said, “That’s not in my DNA nor my family’s history. I believe in the sacred vows, for better or worse, but I have to respect her decision.”

Interesting as you’d think a famous rapper would be looking forward to living the bachelor life all over, but hey, to each his own. While it’s easy to jump to conclusions and think that maybe the split is a result of Luke getting out of pocket with his wife or even stepping out of his marriage, he insists that neither of those things have happened and will focus on being a good father to their son.

“Under no circumstances was there any infidelities nor verbal or physical abuse by me,” he said, “I am now trying to make peace with her decision as best as I can. It will take time. The most important focus for me now is our son and being the best parent I can in this situation.”

Well, at least he’s going about this with his grown man pants on and now that the divorce is inevitable, the Miami rapper is asking that everyone respect the couple’s privacy for their “son’s sake,” and just let the process play out unfold peacefully.

Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce After 12 Years Of Marriage was originally published on hiphopwired.com