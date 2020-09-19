CLOSE
2 Chainz, 6lack & Quality Control Team Up To Combat COVID-19 In Atlanta

Look out for your people.

No matter whats goes down Atlanta stays in good hands largely because of how the city’s rappers always come together to put on for their city. The impact of COVID-19 on minority communities is disproportionately high but Atlanta has been hit particularly hard.

In response, Atlanta natives 2 Chainz, 6lack, and the biggest label in Hip-Hop right now, Quality Control Music Group, are coming together to do the Feed Your City Challenge, a nationwide campaign helps donate resources such as boxes of fresh groceries, PPE items, and voter registration stations to 4,500 local residents via non-contact drive-thru lanes.

Also joining the effort are the campaign’s founders in Suave House Records founder Tony Draper and NBA veteran Ricky Davis, as well as R&B singer Jhene Aiko with her Social Justice Collective and local community leaders.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 19 at 1919 Metropolitan Pkwy SW Atlanta, GA 30315 from 2pm until supplies last.

This will be the eighth city for the Feed Your City Challenge. Previous stops also included celebrities supporting their hometowns including Norfolk, Virginia with Pusha T & Trey Songz, Los Angeles with DJ Mustard, Jhene Aiko and Roddy Ricch, and Miami with Rick Ross, among other cities.

