The economy is still in shambles since COVID-19 has ran rampant throughout the states. Many families are without as many jobs were loss, trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Our country has never seen an unemployment rate at this amount, with over $3 million people filing for unemployment. When the first stimulus package came out, it also came with a $600 a week boost to help families keep their bills paid.

The $600 a week extra came to an end in July, but President Donald Trump did petition to send an additional $300 for unemployment, that some people have already started to receive.

This additional aid is set to go on until money just runs out!

So do what you need to do with you money but spend it wisely.

The Latest:

$300 Unemployment Benefits May Be Rolling Out was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com