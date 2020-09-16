$300 Unemployment Benefits May Be Rolling Out

The economy is still in shambles since COVID-19 has ran rampant throughout the states. Many families are without as many jobs were loss, trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Our country has never seen an unemployment rate at this amount, with over $3 million people filing for unemployment. When the first stimulus package came out, it also came with a $600 a week boost to help families keep their bills paid.
The $600 a week extra came to an end in July, but President Donald Trump did petition to send an additional $300 for unemployment, that some people have already started to receive.
This additional aid is set to go on until money just runs out!
So do what you need to do with you money but spend it wisely.
Black Fashion Designers From Ohio
Black Fashion Designers From Ohio
1. Designs by Winborn by Corey Winborn - Columbus, Ohio1 of 29
2. Black Owned Cincinnati, Ohio2 of 29
3. Jamison & Bexley By Jessica S. Columbus, Ohio3 of 29
4. Joans Bridal Couture by Joan Maidson - Reynoldsburg, Ohio4 of 29
5. Kevin Black Collection by Kevin Black - Columbus, Ohio5 of 29
6. The House of Isa by Tracy Powell - Columbus, Ohio6 of 29
7. Originalitees Cincinnati, Ohio7 of 29
8. The Kingdom Fashion by Sika InMe - Columbus, Ohio8 of 29
9. Prissy Duck Designs by Stephanie Foster - Columbus, Ohio9 of 29
10. Candence Caprice LLC by Candence Caprice Cleveland, Ohio10 of 29
11. Xantha Designs by Xantha Ward Columbus, Ohio11 of 29
12. Persona Custom Clothiers by Zuri G - Reynoldsburg, Ohio12 of 29
13. Amammre Brand by Esther Sands - Columbus, Ohio13 of 29
14. Man Pro by DameShepp - Columbus, Ohio14 of 29
15. Eninaeg Designs LLC by Geanine Baylor Columbus, Ohio15 of 29
16. Jahi by Akili Cooper - Columbus, Ohio16 of 29
17. PurpleHaze University17 of 29
18. Rust Martin Columbus, Ohio18 of 29
19. Street Art Clothing LLC Akron, Ohio19 of 29
20. Voszi Douglas Columbus, Ohio20 of 29
21. Tone Bekka Columbus, Ohio21 of 29
22. Nia Grain Columbus, Ohio22 of 29
23. NŪ House of Fashion by L'Amour Ameer Columbus, Ohio23 of 29
24. Designs By Tabi by Tabitha Abney Columbus, Ohio24 of 29
25. Jasimine Agape Columbus, Ohio25 of 29
26. Clean & Filthy Columbus, Ohio26 of 29
27. Cutting Edj Stylist by Elyse Jones Columbus, Ohio27 of 29
The Latest:
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Ray J Breaks Silence On Divorce
- The “Mike Epps Hip Hop Party” Register To Win Sweepstakes
- Angie’s Motivation: ‘Suffer Now And Live The Rest Of Your Life As A Champion’ [VIDEO]
- Kamala Harris Rocking ‘Timbs’ Draws Attention To Boot Company’s History Of Political Donations
- Ben Crump Explains Why The Louisville Settlement For Breonna Taylor’s Family Is A Historic Start [VIDEO]
- Report: Big Ten Football To Return In October
- Cincinnati: Edgewood Cancels Classes After A Student Threatens To Shoot Up The School
- One Vote Ohio – A Real Discussion on Voting
- Jordyn Woods Defines Her Style And Dishes On Her Fall Fashion Staples
- Mahogany Waldon Created This Healing Stationery Company Following The Killing Of George Floyd
$300 Unemployment Benefits May Be Rolling Out was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com