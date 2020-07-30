Diva’s Daily Dirt: The Kings Of R&B Have United Plus It’s Time To Get In Formation With Queen Bey And Disney+

The Kings Of R&B Have United!

View the new music for “Put In Work” by Chris Brown & Jacquees

It’s Time To Get In Formation With Queen Bey And Disney+!

EXCLUSIVE: A special message from @Beyonce with never-before-seen footage from #BlackIsKing! The visual album streams TOMORROW exclusively on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tPFC9gGY9o — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 30, 2020

Black is King, a visual album, written, executive produced, and directed by Beyonce premieres at midnight! The Grammy winning artist released a new video from what looks to be her “backyard” to the fans explaining the significance of the film.

We are sooo ready for this! The visuals during the trailers are sick!

Our favorite icons like Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, JAY-Z, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles Lawson and others were featured in the offical trailer, along with new glimpses of … [continue reading on dominiquedadiva.com]

