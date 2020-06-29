CLOSE
King James Unapologetically Raises $100 Mil To Build A Media Empire

Just some kids from Akron, Ohio, LeBron James and his go back like babies and pacifiers business partner Maverick Carter have risen the bar through hard work to raise $100 million to take Spring Hill to the next level unapologetically.

If you are from Akron you are well familiar with the Spring Hill projects were LeBron James lived at one time, but today the announcement of his building of a media empire is a testament that you can take the boy from the projects and the man will turn it into a positive brand.

Keeping true to his roots when leaving high school in Akron to bigger and better things LeBron James has had continued success with his orginal band that makes one sound.   LeBron James and Maverick Carter have formed  the SpringHill Co. media company with an unapologetic agenda: a maker and distributor of all kinds of content that will give a voice to creators and consumers who’ve been pandered to, ignored, or under served.

Take a listen to LeBron James and Maverick Carter talk about their new major venture, activism, voting, business and basketball in the interview video below.

[caption id="attachment_3067307" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Joe Robbins / Getty[/caption] When it comes to Black love, LeBron and Savannah James come to mind. The super couple created super children, who are all talented in their own right, but it’s this picture of King James and Savannah cheering for Bronny that has gone viral. Even as a freshman, Bronny is a stellar athlete on his way to the NBA. And the youngster showed out this weekend against his dad’s alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary. LeBron and Savannah watched on court side like proud parents as their son led his school Sierra Canyon to a win with his winning lay up. If they weren’t your #relationshipgoals before they’re that and more as we add #parentgoals to their moniker as well. See how social media is reacting to a photo of them at his game.

