The Cleveland Indians have now join a growing list of Major League Baseball teams with individuals in the organizations who had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Team President Chris Antonetti made the announcement that several players from the Indians came down with the disease during the past few weeks.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

According to Antonetti, the Indians’ positive coronavirus cases consisted of players who had been at their homes in the United States, at the team’s Spring Training facility in Goodyear, Arizona, and in the Dominican Republic. Antonetti said that those who have tested positive have either already recovered or are only showing mild symptoms.

Antonetti also wants to make it clear that the cases were “isolated” and that there “has not been any spread within our environment.”

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

SPORTS: There Have Been Multiple COVID-19 Cases Within The Cleveland Indians was originally published on wzakcleveland.com