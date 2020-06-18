Community activist, Ms. Opal Lee is on a mission to make Juneteenth a national holiday. Two years after the emancipation proclamation on June 19, 1865, Texas slaves found out they were free.

Today, over 280,000 signatures have been gathered for the petition to make it a nationally recognized holiday, but Ms. Opal’s goal is to take 1 million to take to congress.

Ms. Lee is asking the youth of DFW and Nike for their support in helping her accomplish this goal on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Click Here to Sign The Petition

Jump in your car on Juneteenth, and caravan behind Ms. Opal Lee as she walks for Juneteenth! She will be leading the walk and asking all supporters to follow behind her in a caravan of cars June 19, 2020 in Ft. Worth, Texas.

The Annual Juneteenth Celebration held in Fort Worth will be led by Ms. Opal Lee conducting her Opal’s Walks 2 DC walk. She will walk 2.5 miles to symbolize the 2.5 years that it took for slaves in Texas to know that they were freed.

Line up for cars starts at 9:00 a.m. and Ms. Opal will start the WALK at 10 a.m. at the Fort Worth Convention Center, she will conclude at the Will Rodgers Coliseum.

Ms. Lee has helped establish the Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society which still works to preserve the history of African Americans in Fort Worth and put a great amount of time in her community.

You can learn more and register your car at www.juneteenthftw.com. Sign the petition and become a part of history!

93-Year-Old Ft. Worth Woman Petitions For Juneteenth To Be A National Holiday And Wants Nike’s Support was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

