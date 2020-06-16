CLOSE
FedEx Driver Breaks Down, Says a Man Yelled ‘N*gger’ and Spit On Him [VIDEO]

Even though the killing of George Floyd on video awakened the eyes of more than just people of color, unfortunately the outcry for change that has been protested across the world, has not been enough to open all peoples eyes.

23 year old Brandon Brackins, a Cleveland native who is now living in southern Ohio working for FedEx, is trying to be an upholding citizen that believes all lives matter.  Brandon was preparing to deliver to a customer when a man pulled up along side of him, while he was getting his packages to delver out of his vehicle, and yelled n*gger then proceeded to spit on him before racing away.

Brandon Brackins in an effort to calm himself down and totally outdone by the ignorance of some accosting him that way and for what, just doing his job, took to his Facebook Live to tell his story and virally the masses held him up the young man up.

Take a listen to Brandon Brackins tell his own story below.

[caption id="attachment_9976844" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MARK FELIX / Getty[/caption] If you want something to encapsulate what it feels like to be from Houston, Texas – it’s the above image. Black men, clad in masks that may have hid their beards and grimaces but not their determination. Riders from the 5th Ward and other trail rides across the city descended on Discovery Green Tuesday (June 2), along with thousands of men, women and children who marched in the name of George Floyd. According to city officials, the estimated attendance of the march was around 60,000 people. RELATED: New Mural Painted In Honor Of George Floyd In Third Ward RELATED: Funeral Plans For George Floyd Announced In Houston The protest, organized by the Floyd Family and community leaders, began at Discovery Green and snaked through downtown and ended up at City Hall. Along the way, numerous individuals yelled variations of “I Can’t Breathe,” “No Justice, No Peace,” “Say His Name – George Floyd” and verbal slander towards the President of the United States. On stage at Discovery Green, Bun B made it clear that the day was about peace and not any foolishness. “If you see instigators attempting to disrupt this protest, point they ass out and we will remove them,” the Trill OG said. “You know the phrase, ‘blood, sweat and tears?’ We gon’ sweat today, there may be tears, but there won’t be no blood shed.” https://twitter.com/979TheBox/status/1267908682710429698 As protestors marched, others who weren’t protesting but contributing their way to help pass out bottles of water and extra masks and face coverings for those who were. There was moments of laughter and reunion as for the first time in months, those in attendance got to see friends since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Songs such as Tupac’s “Only God Can Judge Me” and Big Floyd’s own flows from various Screw tapes offered a soundtrack to the protest. Local artists such as Paul Wall, Cal Wayne, Lil Flip, Sauce Walka, Yung Al, Rob Gullatte, Show and others such as Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson were along for the march, open and vocal about why they were among the thousands braving the Houston heat. “Keep the main goal in mind,” Cal Wayne said in a video posted to his Instagram account before the march. “We’re doing a reflection for big bro. If you see anybody on that b.s., hold them accountable.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CA8WJqMF2eC/ At City Hall, activists such as Tamika Mallory spoke in front of thousands. “They keep asking me, how do we calm to the streets? I tell them, ‘Arrest the damn cops who had something to do with George Floyd’s death.'” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo joined protesters at City Hall, not only demanding justice for Floyd but echoing sentiments of Bun earlier in the day that they wanted the protest to be an example of how Houston does things. “In our city, we respect every single person. Every person is important, every neighborhood is of value and we have to commit ourselves to make sure that we are better every single day,” Turner said. “What is important that people like myself who are in positions of authority and power, we have to make sure that while we are here, we work every single day to make a positive difference. It is important for the mayor of the city of Houston to walk, march, stand up and protest with you and not against you.” He added, “This day is not about City Hall. Quite frankly, this is your home. This is your city. It does not belong to me, it belongs to you. Today, it is about lifting up the family of George Floyd. It is about lifting up George Floyd.” See some of the photos from the march below.

