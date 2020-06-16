Baker Mayfield: “I Absolutely Am” Going to Kneel This Coming NFL Season

A growing number of NFL players are going to be kneeling this upcoming season, and you can now add Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield to that list.
In a comment on Instagram, which was in a post for his workout video on Jun. 13, he took issue with someone making an assumption as to how what he was going to do on the field in response to racial injustice and police brutality.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
In the comments, an Instagram user asked him to tell Browns fans that he wasn’t going to kneel this season, to which Mayfield replied “Pull your head out. I absolutely am.”
Mayfield was one of the 1,400 current and former professional athletes and coaches from across the National Football League (including many from the Cleveland Browns), the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball, who signed a letter from the Players Coalition to the United States Congress urging the passage of a bill to end qualified immunity as a way to combat police violence and racial injustices in the country.
Mayfield explained more in his Instagram story on why he will be kneeling:
This comes after two of Mayfield’s fellow Browns players, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., took part in a video where they, along with other NFL players, called for the organization to “address issues including silencing players from peacefully protesting and failing to vocally condemn racism and systematic oppression.”
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Jeff Grossman and WENN
Video Courtesy of Instagram and WEWS News 5 Cleveland
Tweet and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and Twitter
