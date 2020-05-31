CLOSE
Rick Ross Claims Ex Won’t Let Him See Kids

Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

This is definitely not news, and its definitely not surprising. After dragging his childs mother through the mud in the media; Ross is now claiming she wont let him see the kids he has failed to provide for. I will be glad when rappers make being a good dad a cool thing to do like flaunt models and pop bottles.

Via. AHH

Now that the paternity test has come in and in the words of Maury Povich has declared, “Rick Ross, you are the father,” the Maybach Music Group mogul wants to see his boys, three-year-old Berkeley and two-year-old Billion.

However, his baby mama, Briana Camille, doesn’t seem enthusiastic about allowing Rosé to get his shorties.

How could she?

According to Camille, Ross, whose real name is William L. Roberts, had kicked her and her babies out of his Florida mansion last year.

