University of Akron Plans to Welcome Back Students Later This Year

It has been announced on May 22 that the University of Akron will resume in-person classes this fall.

The institution has the news official, and mentions that it will have students return to the main campus, though with new rules and guidelines in place due to COVID-19.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Since late April, a team of more than 60 people from across the university has planned for various reopening scenarios, all while incorporating advice from various health officials.

It is not known how activities with mass gatherings will be handled by then.

