LOCAL NEWS: Mayor Jackson Responds to CLE Police Receiving 28 Calls on Mass Gatherings

With more businesses slowly opening up this month after being closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot more people are coming out.

However, they are coming in droves to a point where laws are being broken.

Just ask the Cleveland Police Department.  Over this past weekend, they have received 28 calls on “businesses and residents not adhering to state guidelines.”

It was serious enough for Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson to respond.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“Violating the State’s guidelines for the reopening of businesses is something the City of Cleveland takes very seriously,” said Mayor Jackson. “We will continue to monitor this situation and will be developing a policy to address the actions of habitual offenders.”

The Cleveland businesses that got the most complaints, along with receiving “letters of notice of the complaints by the Cleveland Department of Health” before they get handed off over to the State Health Department, are:

  • Lago East Bank
  • Harry Buffalo
  • Mulberry’s
  • Townhall

As for the complaints, they included mass gatherings, inside seating, employees who conducted their business without wearing masks, and a refusal in regards to social distancing actions.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st. As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths.

