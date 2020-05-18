CLOSE
Ohio Restaurant Manager Facing Backlash For Inappropriate Social Media Response

Cleveland script sign and city skyline at sunset - Flats West Bank

Source: David Shvartsman / Getty

There is now a lot of disputes in regards to a several restaurants in Ohio over how they have handled the amount of crowds they have allowed into their establishments since the reopening of their outdoor dining rooms on May 15.

One of those places on the hot seat is Townhall, located on Cleveland’s west side in the Ohio City neighborhood.

After reports had surfaced of large crowds gathering at the local hot spot, users took to social media to question how those who were running the place would allow the situation to get out-of-hand.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

In a post, a Facebook user questioned the logic behind visiting the alleged over-crowded restaurant saying ” D*mn, imagine risking your life just to eat at TownHall,” the post read.

Townhall general manager, Ryan Hartzell, would later try to defend both himself and his business.  Needless to say, it did not go very well.

One of the back-and-forth responses would end with Hartzell posting with this comment:

“We all risk our lives every day on different levels regardless of the virus. Stop with the fear mongering. If you hate this country so much go back to the one you came from,” in a since deleted comment.

To see more of this manager’s comments, see below:

Townhall has yet to respond to the overcrowding, lack of social distancing, and Hartzell’s social media comments.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of David Shvartsman and Getty Images

Third through Fifth Picture Courtesy of Facebook and Instagram

Ohio Restaurant Manager Facing Backlash For Inappropriate Social Media Response  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

