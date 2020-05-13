Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Calls Murder of Ahmaud Arbery a Modern Day “Lynching”

If Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has proven anything throughout this COVID-19 pandemic it’s that she’ll keep it as 100 as a big face Benji.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that our new favorite mayor is calling the murder of Ahmaud Arbery what it is: a lynching. During an interview on CNN with Jake Tapper, Mayor Keisha bluntly stated her opinion on the matter saying, “It’s heartbreaking that it’s 2020 and this was a lynching of an African American man.”

Ahmaud Arbery was murdered while jogging on February 23rd by two white men who claimed that Arbery fit the description of someone breaking into homes and stealing property. But it wasn’t until the video of the murder was released months later and outraged Americans demanded justice for Ahmaud that authorities in Georgia finally arrested Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael. Still, if we’ve Trayvon Martin’s murder taught us anything it’s that an arrest and a conviction are two different things.

But she wasn’t done spilling out truth as the realest mayor in America seemingly put the blame for such actions in 2020 squarely on the shoulders of the Racist-In-Chief currently occupying 1600 Pennsylvania in Washington, DC.

“With the rhetoric, we hear coming out of the White House in so many ways, I think that many who are prone to being racist are given permission to do it in an overt way that we otherwise would not see in 2020. In cities across this country, even if local leadership fails, there was always the backstop of our Justice Department to step in and make sure people are appropriately prosecuted. But we don’t have that leadership at the top right now. It’s disheartening.”

While we’re sure this won’t go over too well with the MAGA cult who’ve been drinking the bleach laced Kool-Aid, Bottoms is no stranger to racism and definitely isn’t going to get intimidated for telling obvious truths.

“It’s heartbreaking that it’s 2020 and this was a lynching of an African American man,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says about the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. https://t.co/GGX09XO2Ra #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/GiEUoqozF0 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 10, 2020

