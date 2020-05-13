Brandy checks in with Sky Houston from the Houston BMW Studios to not only reflect and be proud as a mother but also detail her new single “Baby Mama” with Chance The Rapper, what she thinks of “The Vocal Bible” nickname, how God has kept her close during quarantine, her favorite vocalists and who would be good for her biopic?!

FLASHBACK: Brandy Explains Magic In Whitney Houston’s Voice, Being A Free Artist & More

“When I first heard it, it was very intimidating,” Brandy says of the “Vocal Bible” nickname. “Like, ‘Oh my God, the pressure!’ I felt that I had to live up to that and I would get antsy and anxious in certain moments when I’m trying to create something new but, I really had to sit with it and once I understood it better it felt really good that someone would say that.”

Watch the full interview below.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

RELATED: Hot Spot: Here’s What Monica Said About Having A Verzuz Battle Against Brandy [WATCH]

RELATED: 10 Times Brandy’s Braids Were Hair Goals

Brandy Reacts To ‘Vocal Bible’ Nickname, Her Favorite Vocalists And Who’d She Want For A Biopic! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: