“We Need Justice For Him”: The Family Of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed Speaks Out

The parents and attorney of 21-year-old Dreasjon “Sean” Reed held a press conference Tuesday morning to address their son’s recent passing. Last Wednesday, Reed was shot and killed by IMPD police. The entire incident was captured on Facebook Live and the story made headlines across the country.

Since the incident, Reed’s sister, Jazmine, and father, Jamie, have been seen speaking publicly. However, this was the first time his mother, Demetree Wynn, had come forward to speak.

Wynn started her statement by saying, “If you knew my son, you loved my son. You loved my son. You know my son. My lovable, silly, child.” She added, “My son was growing into a man, he wasn’t a full man yet. 21 is not a man. His brain won’t let him be a man yet, cause he was still playing”

Following Wynn, Reed’s father spoke and said, “This is still crazy to me, I just can’t picture why this happened. It hurts so bad.”

We will continue to share updates on this story as they become available.

