Local: Gov. DeWine Thinks He Went Too Far, Mask On or Mask Off ??

Governor Mike DeWine was very proactive in shutting down and sheltering in, despite what the Commander and Chief living on Pennsylvania avenue was doing in his message at the time. Governor Mike DeWine heading into the war on the COVID-19 pandemic chose at that moment not to be a Republican or a Democrat but rather a leader that made the decision to keep all of his people out of harms way the best he could. With protests to open the State back up along with the continued flattening of the curve in Ohio, Governor DeWine started the plan to open the state of Ohio up, May 1st, with a plan of doing so in stages.

But the Governor in an interview on Sunday, when talking about mandating wearing masks in public, Gov. DeWine say’s he may have went too far. (video below)

“It became clear to me that that was just a bridge too far. People were not going to accept the government telling them what to do.”

Masks on or masks off? Should it be your choice? Will giving people free will thoughts and practices make things worse for us health-wise? What are your thoughts?

