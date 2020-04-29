REPORT: MLB Could Return In The Summer With Three-Division League

There is a possibility that baseball in the United States could be coming back in 2020, as USA Today reports.
However, it won’t have the same structure as in years past. There could be a three-division league with a late June or early July start.
The games would also have to be played without any of the fans in attendance.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
The plan would nix the typical American and National League and instead replace it with three divisions based on geography: West, East and Central. Teams within those divisions would only play each other at their respective stadiums, the report said.
Cleveland Indians fans would be stunned to see their 2016 World Series opponents, the Chicago Cubs, listed in the same proposed Central league.
The plan is waiting for approval from “medical experts and providing that COVID-19 testing is available to the public.”
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
1. March comes to a close but COVID-19 has not...1 of 44
2. Ohio COVID-19 age range / gender as of 3/312 of 44
3. Ohio COVID-19 coronavirus cases by county as of 3/313 of 44
4. Ohio coronavirus deaths by county as of 3/314 of 44
5. Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations as of 3/315 of 44
6. Stimulus Checks are on the way!6 of 44
7.7 of 44
8.8 of 44
9. Ohio Primary Election Set For April 28th9 of 44
10. Ohio school buildings ordered to stay closed until May 31st - Virtual Lessons ensue.10 of 44
11. 29,191 individuals tested in #Ohio.11 of 44
12. COVID-19 Around Ohio as of 3/3112 of 44
13. Why #SocialDistancing is essential?13 of 44
14. Ohio Department of Health Still Need More Supplies.14 of 44
15. Concerns still grow as limited testing is still a challenge.15 of 44
16. But new rapid COVID-19 tests are on the way!16 of 44
17. Thanks to Battelle, Ohio is leading in N95 mask sterilization!17 of 44
18.18 of 44
19. For those who need utility assistance:19 of 44
20. Need utilities re-instated?20 of 44
21. For Small Businesses:21 of 44
22. More Business Resorces:22 of 44
23. Governor DeWine addresses issues with Ohio's unemployment compensation system23 of 44
24.24 of 44
25. Ohio BMV Update:25 of 44
26. Ohio State Parks Remain Open26 of 44
27. Mental Heath Services:27 of 44
28.28 of 44
29. Federal tax filing deadline extended to July 15th29 of 44
30. State of Ohio tax filing deadline extended to July 15th30 of 44
31. Still need to do your taxes?31 of 44
32.32 of 44
33.33 of 44
34.34 of 44
35. Judges stop Ohio from banning abortions during COVID-19 pandemic35 of 44
36. Planned Parenthood remains open36 of 44
37.37 of 44
38.38 of 44
39. Ohio prison coronavirus updates:39 of 44
40.40 of 44
41. Ohio prisons are now working to make #PPE or personal protective equipment.41 of 44
42.42 of 44
43. 2020 Census Mailers Went Out!43 of 44
44. While you might have a couple extra minutes, complete your Census!44 of 44
REPORT: MLB Could Return In The Summer With Three-Division League was originally published on wzakcleveland.com