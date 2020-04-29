The COVID-19 virus has most definitely put a wrench in all plans. Whether you are a business owner, manager, consumer, teacher, or parent, life has been at a weird stand still for weeks now.

For businesses throughout the state of Ohio, many factors will come into play when it is time to re-open. Businesses that require liquor licenses can take a bit of a sigh of relief because the deadline for renewal has been extended.

According to The Ohio Division of Liquor Control, the May 18th filing deadline for permit holders to renew their Class C and D Liquor permits is being pushed back. The new date has yet to be announced but will be soon.

Once the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton, lifts her order allowing permit holder to resume on-premises consumption, the new deadline will be made known.

“We are listening and recognizing the financial strain of permit renewal fees to businesses at this time. Extending the deadline will provide economic relief to permit holders by giving them some breathing room for renewal submissions,” said Jim Canepa.

Canepa is the superintendent of Liquor Control and he says they understands help is needed.

”Holders of permits set to expire June 1 — about 8,400 establishments holding roughly 20,00 permits in the western portion of Ohio — are eligible for the extension. Business that already have mailed in their extensions will be contacted and asked whether they’d like to proceed with the renewal or wait for the new deadline.

Source: The Blade

Liquor Permit Deadlines To Be Extended was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: