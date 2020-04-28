CLOSE
Usher Trusts His Sons To Fade Him Up During The Quarantine

The "Yeah" singer is honing his boys' barber skills early!

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

While Georgia and Texas may be reopening barbershops and hair salons in their respective states, not everyone is lurking out during the coronavirus crisis.  Instead, they are leaning into their own homes for a hair cut.

Enter Usher Raymond, who enlisted the help of his sons Usher Jr., 12, and Naviyd, 11.

On April 25, the “Here’s Goes My Baby” singer couldn’t take his unshaped Afro anymore and posted a video of his sons looking like straight-up pros, zipping those clippers down his head in his Atlanta home.

Listen: Talk about starting them young and having some serious trust.

“First class haircut right here,” said Usher, sitting in a chair, while his children, who he shares with ex Tameka Foster, tended to his hair. Of course, the proud Papa was giving them a little bit of direction.

Take a look at the process and the finished product:

 

We are impressed!

Usher’s sons isn’t the only one showing off their barber skills on the ‘Gram. Last week we wrote about how Oprah’s longterm Bae Stedman Graham was clippers ready for a close family friend who was in dire need of a shape up.

“We’re all having to make do. With No hairdressers. No barbers. My daughter girl @thando_d convinced @stedmangraham to give her a haircut. His first time with clippers. Stressful for some Hilarious for other,” them media mogul wrote on Instagram.

OK Stedman! He did a great job too!

 

BEAUTIES: How are you doing your own hair right now? Or the men and boys in your life?

