Anheuser Busch Providing 7,000 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer For Ohioans in Need

Source: Marko Geber / Getty

Anheuser Busch is providing for Ohioans who are facing tough times right now.

The brewing company has donated “thousands of hand sanitizer bottles” that came right from its plant that is located in Columbus, Ohio.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that the company donated approximately 7,000 bottles of their own sanitizer.

It will be available to those in the state who need it the most.

Click here to read more.

 

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we've compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it's expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

Anheuser Busch Providing 7,000 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer For Ohioans in Need  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

