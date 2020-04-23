CLOSE
Ohio
Canton Pulls The Plug On Its 2020 Memorial Day Parade

Scout Memorial Day Flag Placement Ceremony

Another major outdoor event has been cancelled due to concerns related to the coronavirus epidemic.

The City of Canton will not be having its annual Memorial Day parade this year.  Officials made the call to keep residents and visitors safe in regards to COVID-19 and other health issues, especially when it comes to having events with large gatherings.

“We are of course disappointed. This is a traditional first week of summer event which memorializes the many Americans who have given their lives in defense of our country. We ask all to remember their sacrifice on Memorial Day,” Mayor Thomas Bernabei said.

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we've compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it's expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

