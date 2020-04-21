CLOSE
Georgia Ranks #2 on Nationwide COVID-19 Stress Index

My life feels so empty

Did you know Americans are 12.5 times more stressed about the current economy than they were during the Great Recession? Stress all across America is on the rise because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The good folks over at TOP Data conducted a Google Trends study of stress indicators related to COVID-19 to determine which states are the most stressed.

During their study they found Georgia ranked #2 in most stressed states with Montana the only state more stressed over COVID-19. Out of the three most stressful states, only two of them had mandated shelter-in-place orders.

TOP 3 Most Stressed States

Montana

Georgia

Mississippi

Unless you’ve dedicated to avoiding the world, or on a desert meditation retreat like that actor, then you’re aware the Coronavirus is a global pandemic. No one is safe, with a number of celebrities having been diagnosed with COVID-19 or at least quarantining after exposure. While the thousands of deaths are very real, for many it hasn’t really touched them in a way that illustrates how serious things are. But when famous people start coming down with the potentially fatal diagnosis, more people start to snap to attention. Same goes for organizations. For example, the NBA basically closed up shop when one of its star players was diagnosed. We put together a list of some of the more prominent Coronavirus cases below (which more than likely will continue to grow. Stay safe, wash your hands, and if you can, stay the hell home.

