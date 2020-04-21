CLOSE
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Serving Sustainable Shea Butter Goddess In Her #PillowChallenge

During the lockdown, the "black-ish" star is the newest celebrity to turn her bedding into haute couture for the 'Gram.

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The #PillowChallenge is still going strong y’all!

The newest celebrity to tackle taking her bedding to turn it into haute couture is none other than our ultimate fave, Tracee Ellis Ross.

With a bare face and her hair pulled back in a bun, the stunning black-ish star looked earthy sporting a cream sustainable-looking pillow as a dress. The perfect accessory? A tan belt cinched across her waist.

Sis, looks shea buttered down, recyclable and sulfate-free. We have to stan an earth-conscious-looking queen.

“Am I too late? #pillowchallenge,” the 47-year-old asked on Instagram. 

No, ma’am, you are not! This is the content we’ve been waiting for!

Take a look, and also peep the perfectly placed plants and flowers:

View this post on Instagram

Am I too late? #pillowchallenge

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

 

Like the rest of us, Tracee has been trying to keep herself busy during the lockdown.  From giving life hacks on how to cure dry parched hands thanks to our excessive handwashing to showing off how she’s keeping in shape at home, sis is becoming our favorite lifestyle guru.

Here, listening to Ice Cube, The High Note actress shares one of her workouts, giving us some serious ideas on how to use a chair to help get our exercise on and help lift and shape our glutes. We also can’t help but smile at her electric blue 80s Jane Fonda-looking fitness gear.

Take a look:

 

Now back to fashion…Tracee isn’t the only celeb to accept the #PillowChallenge.

As we previously reported, last week Halle Berry posted a pic of her giving us our ENTIRE LIVES!

“You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” the Oscar winner wrote on April 15, looking fresh off the runway in this navy blue ensemble. And let’s talk about the hat. Straight out of Dominque Devereaux’s closet.

You better werk!

 

So who’s got next? Beyonce? Ciara? Taraji? We need more!

BEAUTIES: What would be your #PillowChallenge lewk?

Before last week, I had no clue the #PillowChallenge was even a thing, but apparently, it's one of the hottest trends on them Instagram streets. Perhaps because folks needed something fun to do during the lockdown to distract them from all the doom and gloom in the world, they decided to turn their pillows and bedding into Haute couture….and I ain’t mad at it. You have to get your joy wherever and however you can. Clearly, this innovative fashion challenge is gaining traction, cause as we previously wrote, last week Halle Berry caught wind of it and posted the flyest pic of her accepting this innovative challenge. “You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” the Oscar winner wrote on Wednesday morning, looking fresh off the runway in this navy blue ensemble. And let’s talk about the hat. Straight out of Dominque Devereaux’s closet. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_Ac0guDdtY/ You better slay sis! Well not surprisingly, plenty of sistas out there took notice and starting slaying this challenge in their own way. From grownups to our babies, here are some of our favorite and funniest lewks!

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Serving Sustainable Shea Butter Goddess In Her #PillowChallenge  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

