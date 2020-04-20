CLOSE
Ohio
LOCAL NEWS: High Schools Across Ohio To Use Stadium Lights to Honor Seniors

Being a high school senior is supposed to be a fun and exciting year, not to mention seeing it faced with many different challenges.

This year has become a big challenge worldwide, and throughout Ohio, school had to be closed for all students due to the coronavirus disease.  That meant events like prom and graduation would not happen as they were originally planned.

Tonight, however, will be a unique night for the state to honor the high school class of 2020.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

On April 20 at 8:20 p.m., schools across Ohio will turn on their stadium lights for 20 minutes and 20 seconds as a way to honor this year’s class, which has found itself missing out on many of the recognitions that normally come with one’s final year of high school.

Some of the schools in Northeast Ohio participating in the event Monday include Wellington High School, Port Clinton High School and Bellevue High School.

If you and anyone you know would like to take part in honoring high school seniors, turn on your porch light tonight at 8:20 p.m. and leave it on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: High Schools Across Ohio To Use Stadium Lights to Honor Seniors  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

