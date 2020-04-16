Carole Baskin Is Fed Up With Tiger King Fans

It has been a rough few weeks, to say the least, for The Tiger King star Carole Baskin. After garnering national attention from viewers, celebrities and even the President of the United States; police are taking a second look at the mysterious disappearance of her late husband. Carole had some choice words to share with viewers who have antagonized her along with the shows production team that she feels betrayed her.

“I just feel so angry that people have totally missed the point,” Baskin said to the Times. “And the point is these cubs are being abused and exploited and the public is enabling that.”Baskin echoed similar points made last week by tiger biologist John Goodrich, who called “Tiger King” appalling in how it prioritizes the antics of Joe Exotic over the actual harm and abuse he carried out on his tigers. Baskin said after “Tiger King” debuted in March that directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin duped her by pitching the show as the equivalent of “Blackfish,” which took an inside look at the abuse facing killer whales at Sea World, only to focus more on the criminal case of Joe Exotic and her ex-husband’s disappearance.

