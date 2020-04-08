CLOSE
Ohio
LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton Both Get The ‘Laverne and Shirley’ Treatment

Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams

Source: Bettmann / Getty

From the start of the coronavirus spread in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have become global celebrities.  So much that they’ve become the focus of a new animated recreation of an iconic 1970’s and 1980’s television sitcom.

Stofka Creative took Gov. DeWine and Dr. Acton, and made them the stars of a new version of a show that is based on the ‘Happy Days’ spinoff ‘Laverne and Shirley’ called “DeWine and Amy,” right down to recreating the iconic opening.

Even the theme song was included!

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Instead of actors Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams clocking in for work, DeWine and Acton haul their podium and TV monitor to the Ohio Statehouse. They also maintain social distancing.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and sign language interpreter Marla Berkowitz are also featured in the animated feature.

You can catch “DeWine and Amy” on Stofka’s YouTube channel and even right below:

Of course, you can catch the ‘Laverne and Shirley’ opening and closing below as well:

Click here to read more.

 

Photos
Close