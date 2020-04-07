Kevin Gates “Wetty (Freestyle),” DC Young Fly “24 Hrs” & More | Daily Visuals 4.6.20

Is it us or does it seem like Kevin Gates fell back from the spotlight in recent months? After the release of his last album I’m Him last September, the Baton Rouge rapper’s kept a low profile for the most part.

Today though the controversial chest kicker comes out the shadows to drop his latest visuals to “Wetty” which finds Gates lamping at home in a cigar room and in his garage while having his people moving some work. Talk about working from home.

DC Young Fly meanwhile takes a break from cracking jokes on Wild ‘N Out to start his singing career and flex his abs in his clip to “24 Hrs.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Worl featuring 2 Chainz, Planet Asia, and more.

KEVIN GATES – “WETTY (FREESTYLE)”

DC YOUNG FLY – “24 HRS”

WORL FT. 2 CHAINZ – “BRICK ON MY FACE”

FAMOUS DEX FT. RICH THE KID & TYGA – “WHAT I LIKE”

FREDO BANG – “TRUST ISSUES”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “AL NASH”

PLANET ASIA – “TEC AND A MINK”

AJ HERNZ, SNOW THA PRODUCT & JANDRO – “TALK BACK”

SMINO – “REVEREND”

