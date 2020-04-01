Samuel L. Jackson Does His Part During This COVID-19 Pandemic…..Poem “Stay The F*ck At Home”

A “Stay at Home” order has been issued by the president and governors around the country and most of the country has followed suit practicing social distancing but for those out there that have gotten the picture we give you Samuel L. Jackson. Who went on the Jimmy Kimmey show and talked about what he has been doing during the “Stay at Home” order and then at 6:09 he dropped the poem that should be played at a high volume before they think about walking out of the house.

