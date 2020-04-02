Governor DeWine Extends Ohio’s Stay At Home Order Until May 1st

Governor Mike DeWine has announced that Ohio will be extending the stay at home order until May 1st.

The original order was set to expire April 6th but since the state is still seeing an incline of COVID-19 cases this extension is being mandated. As of April 2nd’s press conference Ohio has 2,902 confirmed cases, 81 deaths and 802 patients in the hospital.

A few other things will be added to the stay at home order starting April 6th, essential stores will be regulating the number of people allowed in a store at one time. People traveling into the state of Ohio will be asked to quarantine for fourteen days. This does not include people that may be traveling into the state that work in Cincinnati but live in Northern Kentucky for example. State parks in Ohio will remain open but monitored to ensure people are following guidelines. Weddings, funerals, and receptions will not be regulated but must follow the mandate of 10 people or less in attendance.

There is a record number of people in the state that are out of work, so the state of Ohio has started a new job portal for people that are looking for work. You can search for a job in the area that you are looking for. Currently, there are thousands of jobs available for work. If you are an employer looking for workers you can also register your positions there. Click here for the new Ohio job site.

