Coronavirus
Three Members Of The Philadelphia 76er’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

This just in, three members from the Philadelphia 76er’s have tested positive for the Coronavirus. It has been a crazy couple of weeks starting with the Utah Jazz being the first team in the NBA that came out publicly saying they have players that tested positive for COVID-19 (Rudy Gobert & Donovan Mitchell).

Following the Jazz were the Brooklyn Nets that have Kevin Durant & 2 more unnamed players that tested positive for the virus. As we wait now for the results from our Philadelphia 76er’s keep the organization in your thoughts and prayers.

 

 

