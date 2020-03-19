CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

CORONAVIRUS: Confirmed Cases in Ohio Now Up to 119

US-HEALTH-VIRUS

Source: MEGAN JELINGER / Getty

The amount of cases involving the coronavirus disease in Ohio has now gone up from 88 on Mar. 18 to 119 on Mar. 19.

33 of those cases are hospitalized with the virus.

For a county-by-county breakdown as to how many have been confirmed, here is WEWS News 5 Cleveland with more information:

Number of counties with cases: Ashland (1), Belmont (2), Butler (8), Clark (1), Coshocton (2), Darke (1), Delaware (2), Franklin (10), Geauga (1), Hamilton (1), Huron (1), Lake (2), Lorain (6), Lucas (1), Mahoning (5), Medina (5), Miami (1), Montgomery (1), Richland (1), Stark (5), Summit (6), Trumbull (2), Tuscarawas (1)

Cuyahoga County continues to have the highest amount of cases at 53 among those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of MEGAN JELINGER and Getty Images

Live Breaking News headline in red color background

Three Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed in Cuyahoga County Ohio

7 photos Launch gallery

Three Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed in Cuyahoga County Ohio

Continue reading Three Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed in Cuyahoga County Ohio

Three Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed in Cuyahoga County Ohio

[caption id="attachment_2429466" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: WENN/Cover / WENN[/caption] Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference announcing three cases of the Coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cuyahoga County. The three confirmed individuals are in their mid 50's. Two of them are married and began feeling sick after their return from a cruise on the Nile River. The third person recently traveled to Washington D.C. to attend a conference. As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed that there are currently five people under watch and eleven people have tested negative for the virus According to the Ohio Department of Health most persons start to see symptoms "within 14 days of traveling to China or been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19."  Coronavirus symptoms are often fever, cough, shortness of breath and more.  If you feel sick please stay home from work and immediately seek medical attention. While hand sanitizers, masks and disinfectant wipes have been flying off the shelves, medical professionals have stressed that the best defense against this virus and others is to thoroughly wash your hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. Also, avoid touching your face with your hands including your eyes, nose, and mouth to prevent the spread of germs. Watch Governor DeWine's press conference here: [protected-iframe id="e9d2c27e6189c7de007767d5b25e707d-32288353-105670324" info="https://www.facebook.com/WBNS10TV/videos/645598022939563/" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no"] Sources: Ohio Department of Health | WBNS The Latest: [display-posts posts_per_page=“5"]  

CORONAVIRUS: Confirmed Cases in Ohio Now Up to 119  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Duke Deuce ft. Lil Yachty & Turnt Lil…
 15 hours ago
03.20.20
Adam Housley’s Hand Got Caught Tamera’s Weave One…
 18 hours ago
03.20.20
Loni Love Talks About The First Time James…
 19 hours ago
03.20.20
Rapper C-Rayz Walz Indicted For Rape And Sodomy,…
 20 hours ago
03.20.20
Photos
Close