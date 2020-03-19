CLOSE
Ohio
CORONAVIRUS: Cleveland Clinic Launches Free Screening Website

Cleveland Clinic has made it easier for you to check and see if you are at risk for coronavirus (COVID-19).

It has launched a free online screening tool to see what your risk level is.

To start taking the assessment, click here.  Then from there, click on the “Start Your Screening Now” button.

WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland has more on what to do next:

Then you’ll answer a series of questions based on symptoms and travel.

At the end of the questionnaire, you’ll receive the most appropriate care recommendation based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Click here to read more.

 

CORONAVIRUS: Cleveland Clinic Launches Free Screening Website  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

