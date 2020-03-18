CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

CORONAVIRUS: Ohio to Close All But Five BMV Locations

BMV Wait Times

Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine continues to take action when it comes to fighting off and slowing down the coronavirus disease.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

On Wednesday, DeWine announced that he has issued an order to close 181 of the state’s BMV locations. Five BMV locations, which are essential to issuing and renewing commercial drivers’ licenses, will remain open.

In addition, the driver examination stations will shut down, while the Ohio State Highway Patrol has been instructed not to write up tickets those with “expired licenses.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of the Portland Press Herald and Getty Images

Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Ohio Primary: Governor DeWine To File Lawsuit To Delay In-Person Voting To June 2nd

6 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Primary: Governor DeWine To File Lawsuit To Delay In-Person Voting To June 2nd

Continue reading Ohio Primary: Governor DeWine To File Lawsuit To Delay In-Person Voting To June 2nd

Ohio Primary: Governor DeWine To File Lawsuit To Delay In-Person Voting To June 2nd

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he will be filing a lawsuit to delay in-person voting for the Ohio primary to June 2nd during his daily COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

CORONAVIRUS: Ohio to Close All But Five BMV Locations  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
15 Hip-Hop TV Show & Movies To Stream…
 9 hours ago
03.19.20
Kodak Black Is BIG MAD Megan Thee Stallion…
 10 hours ago
03.19.20
Apple Announces New MacBook Air & iPad Pro…
 11 hours ago
03.19.20
50 Cent, Rick Ross In $32 Million Court…
 11 hours ago
03.19.20
Photos
Close