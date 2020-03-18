Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine continues to take action when it comes to fighting off and slowing down the coronavirus disease.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

On Wednesday, DeWine announced that he has issued an order to close 181 of the state’s BMV locations. Five BMV locations, which are essential to issuing and renewing commercial drivers’ licenses, will remain open.

In addition, the driver examination stations will shut down, while the Ohio State Highway Patrol has been instructed not to write up tickets those with “expired licenses.”

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of the Portland Press Herald and Getty Images

CORONAVIRUS: Ohio to Close All But Five BMV Locations was originally published on wzakcleveland.com