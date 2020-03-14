Cincinnati Public Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch for students that are home during this extended break due to the Coronavirus.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to the school district website, “Meals will be served March 17–April 3 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week with an additional serving day of Tuesday, March 17. All meals will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. On Mondays and Wednesdays, children will receive two breakfast meals and two lunch meals. On Fridays and Tuesday, March 17, children will receive one breakfast meal and one lunch meal. All meals will exceed USDA nutritional requirements.”
The following schools are set up as places where food can be picked up:
For more information click here
The Latest:
- Cincinnati Public Schools Offering FREE Breakfast and Lunch for Children
- Kanye West Wins Court Battle Against Japanese Fabric Firm
- BBC Dropping New Documentary About Nipsey Hussle’s Murder
- Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To Weapons Charge In New York
- Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapper Wants New Sentencing Date Over Prison Lockdown
- Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Denies Gay Orgy Crystal Meth Claims
- Travis Scott Wins Lawsuit Battle Over Crashed Lamborghini
- Rapper Drake Tells Judge He’s Too Busy For Assault Lawsuit
- R. Kelly Indicted For Spreading More Herpes
- BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Angela Bassett Surprises Ariyonna Cotton, Girl From Viral Video, On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’