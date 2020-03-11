Megan Thee Stallion & Friends Get Lit In The Studio In New “Captain Hook” Visual

Megan Thee Stallion is making it abundantly clear, Carl Crawford, 1501 Certified Entertainment, or J. Prince isn’t stopping her movement. In Megan’s latest visual for her new single “Captain Hook,” she hammers home that point while getting lit with friends in the studio.

In the video, which she also directed, Megan lays down everything she unapologetically enjoys doing in her signature braggadocious flow. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Megan Thee Stallion music video with folks driving the boat and plenty of twerking to for us to visually take in.

Speaking about the record which happens to be one of her favorite songs off the 9-track EP last night during Elliott Wilson x Tidal’s conversation series, #CRWN, Megan explained how the song came together. She revealed that idea for the record popped in her head while watching anime, and she immediately hit up her producer Lil’ Ju with a particular request, “I need you to make me a beat with some swords in it.” Ju was confused but managed to come up with the bass-heavy beat for the fan-favorite song that was initially was freestyle.

Megan also revealed to Wilson during their conversation that during her songwriting process, she usually kicks everyone out when getting her bars together. So what you see in the nearly 3-minute video is somewhat what a Megan Thee Stallion studio session is like.

“I like to focus, I don’t like a lot of distraction. If I’m distracted, I really can’t write. I’ve been in a few sessions where it’ll be turned up, but that’s for the party.”

“When it’s time for me to start recording, I need everybody to get out.”

We feel you, Megan. “Captain Hook” follows the video for her lead single “B.I.T.C.H.” you can step into it below.

